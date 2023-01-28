 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop explodes past Pawnee 63-32

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop delivered all the smoke to disorient Pawnee and flew away with a 63-32 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Pawnee faced off on January 29, 2022 at Pawnee High School. For results, click here.

