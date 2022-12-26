Greenfield-Northwestern Coop overwhelms Pawnee 63-36

Impressive was a ready adjective for Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's 63-36 throttling of Pawnee on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Lede AI Sports Desk
