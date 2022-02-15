Greenfield-Northwestern Coop pockets solid victory over Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Greenfield-Northwestern Coop wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-35 over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois boys basketball on February 15.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's shooting jumped to a 19-16 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 20-19 scoring edge over Raymond Lincolnwood.

