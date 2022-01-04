Griggsville-Perry rains all over Springfield Lutheran 68-32

 Skip to main content
Griggsville-Perry left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Springfield Lutheran 68-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 27 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on New Berlin in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Tornadoes roared in front of the Crusaders 35-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes stomped on ahead of the Crusaders 49-31 as the fourth quarter started.

