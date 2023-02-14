A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Havana nabbed it to nudge past Astoria/VIT Co-Op 60-55 in Illinois boys basketball on February 14.

Recently on February 7, Havana squared off with Canton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

