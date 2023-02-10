The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Havana didn't mind, dispatching Beardstown 56-50 on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Beardstown and Havana played in a 54-51 game on December 28, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Havana faced off against Cuba North Fulton . Click here for a recap. Beardstown took on Pawnee on February 4 at Pawnee High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.