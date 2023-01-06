Havana nets nifty victory over Lewistown 52-51

With little to no wiggle room, Havana nosed past Lewistown 52-51 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Havana faced off against Peoria Quest Charter and Lewistown took on Canton on December 28 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap.
