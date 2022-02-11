 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Havana overpowers Greenview in thorough beating 69-40

  • 0

Havana didn't tinker around with Greenview. A 69-40 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Havana faced off against Peoria Heights and Greenview took on Hartsburg-Emden on February 5 at Greenview High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Friday Q&A! When will Cardinals spring training start? Best team of current Mizzou, SLU and Illinois players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Friday Q&A! When will Cardinals spring training start? Best team of current Mizzou, SLU and Illinois players?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News