Havana pulls python act on Greenview 63-36

Greenview had no answers as Havana roared to a 63-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.
Greenview climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 22-11 lead at halftime.
In recent action on February 11, Havana faced off against Greenview and Havana took on Greenview on February 11 at Havana High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.