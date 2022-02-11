Heyworth claims gritty victory against Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61

With little to no wiggle room, Heyworth nosed past Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Fisher on January 28 at Heyworth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
Minonk Fieldcrest took a 31-26 lead over Heyworth heading to the half locker room.
Heyworth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-39 lead over Minonk Fieldcrest.
Heyworth avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-22 stretch over the final quarter.
