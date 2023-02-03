Heyworth dumped Lexington 71-58 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lexington and Heyworth faced off on February 25, 2022 at Lexington High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 27, Heyworth squared off with Fisher in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.