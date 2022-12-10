Heyworth holds off Clinton 43-36

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Heyworth did just enough to beat Clinton 43-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Clinton faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Heyworth took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on December 2 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
