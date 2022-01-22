 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Heyworth knocks off Tremont 49-42

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Heyworth nabbed it to nudge past Tremont 49-42 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 15, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 14 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears unrestricted free agents to pay or replace

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears unrestricted free agents to pay or replace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News