Heyworth rolled past Mt. Pulaski for a comfortable 81-47 victory at Heyworth High on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Heyworth faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest . Click here for a recap. Mt Pulaski took on Springfield Calvary on Feb. 7 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.