Heyworth slips past Fisher 50-46

Heyworth eventually plied victory away from Fisher 50-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.

The last time Heyworth and Fisher played in a 76-44 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 19, Heyworth faced off against Tremont. For results, click here.

