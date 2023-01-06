Heyworth squeaks past Deer Creek-Mackinaw in tight tilt 40-34

Heyworth showed its poise to outlast a game Deer Creek-Mackinaw squad for a 40-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth played in a 77-54 game on January 7, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on December 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw squared off with Mason City Illini Central in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
