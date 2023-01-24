Heyworth stops El Paso-Gridley in snug affair 41-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyworth survived El Paso-Gridley in a 41-40 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 64-55 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Tremont on January 19 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.

