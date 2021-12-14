Heyworth trips Tremont in tenacious tussle 66-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Heyworth nabbed it to nudge past Tremont 66-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.

Heyworth's shooting moved to a 36-29 lead over Tremont at the intermission.

The Hornets' supremacy showed as they carried a 60-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Turks' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

