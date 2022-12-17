Highland cancels check from Chatham Glenwood 66-55

Highland stretched out and finally snapped Chatham Glenwood to earn a 66-55 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.
The last time Chatham Glenwood and Highland played in a 48-39 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 9, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.