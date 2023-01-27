 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Hillsboro drums Gillespie with resounding beat 82-53

  • 0

Hillsboro's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Gillespie 82-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie faced off on December 27, 2021 at Gillespie High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 19, Gillespie faced off against Carlinville. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News