The cardiac kids of Hillsboro unleashed every advantage to outlast Gillespie 70-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie faced off on Dec. 27, 2021 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Hillsboro faced off against Virden North Mac . For more, click here. Gillespie took on Litchfield on Feb. 7 at Litchfield High School. For a full recap, click here.