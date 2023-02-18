The cardiac kids of Hillsboro unleashed every advantage to outlast Gillespie 70-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie faced off on Dec. 27, 2021 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Hillsboro faced off against Virden North Mac . For more, click here. Gillespie took on Litchfield on Feb. 7 at Litchfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.