Hillsboro overpowers Gillespie in thorough beating 89-38

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hillsboro broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 89-38 explosion on Gillespie for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The Hilltoppers made the first move by forging a 20-12 margin over the Miners after the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers opened an enormous 51-28 gap over the Miners at halftime.
Hillsboro breathed fire over Gillespie when the fourth quarter began 77-32.
Recently on December 22 , Hillsboro squared up on Pana in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
