Hoopeston Area edges Westville in snug affair 64-58

Hoopeston Area knocked off Westville 64-58 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Hoopeston Area faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.

