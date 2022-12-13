Hoopeston ekes out victory against Westville 54-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Hoopeston nabbed it to nudge past Westville 54-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

Last season, Hoopeston and Westville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Hoopeston Area High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 7, Westville faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Hoopeston took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

