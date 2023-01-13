Hoopeston rolls like thunder over Urbana University Laboratory 67-29

Hoopeston ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Urbana University Laboratory 67-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.
Last season, Hoopeston and Urbana University Laboratory faced off on January 24, 2022 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Hoopeston faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. For more, click here.
