Hoopeston secures a win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65-53

Riding a wave of production, Hoopeston surfed over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 65-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Hoopeston played in a 64-42 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Hoopeston faced off against Westville and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Knoxville on December 17 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
