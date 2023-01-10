Hoopeston survives close clash with Danville Schlarman 45-37

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Hoopeston had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Danville Schlarman 45-37 on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Hoopeston and Danville Schlarman faced off on February 10, 2022 at Danville Schlarman High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 3, Hoopeston squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
