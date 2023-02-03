Hoopeston knocked off Armstrong 61-43 at Armstrong Township High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hoopeston and Armstrong squared off with February 12, 2022 at Hoopeston Area High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Armstrong faced off against Crete Illinois Lutheran . For more, click here. Hoopeston took on Fithian Oakwood on January 21 at Hoopeston Area High School. For a full recap, click here.