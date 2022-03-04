How many overtimes did it take Macon Meridian to edge Tuscola? 82-79

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Macon Meridian finally eeked out an 82-79 victory over Tuscola during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-21 advantage over the Hawks as the first quarter ended.

Macon Meridian registered a 28-25 advantage at half over Tuscola.

Tuscola moved ahead of Macon Meridian 48-46 to start the fourth quarter.

Macon Meridian got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 12-9 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.