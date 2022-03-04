How many overtimes did it take Macon Meridian to edge Tuscola? 82-79

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Macon Meridian finally eeked out an 82-79 victory over Tuscola during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 25, Tuscola faced off against Arcola and Macon Meridian took on Neoga on February 25 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-21 advantage over the Hawks as the first quarter ended.
Macon Meridian registered a 28-25 advantage at half over Tuscola.
Tuscola moved ahead of Macon Meridian 48-46 to start the fourth quarter.
Macon Meridian got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 12-9 to finish the game in style.
