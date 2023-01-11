Indianapolis Crispus Attucks mauls Urbana in strong effort 66-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Urbana 66-44 Wednesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks and Urbana faced off on January 12, 2022 at Indianapolis Crispus Attucks. For results, click here.

Recently on January 6, Urbana squared off with Bloomington in a basketball game. For more, click here.

