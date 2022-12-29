Indianapolis IMSA North engulfs Broadlands Heritage in point barrage 71-31

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Indianapolis IMSA North put away Broadlands Heritage 71-31 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The last time Indianapolis IMSA North and Broadlands Heritage played in a 69-47 game on December 29, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 16, Broadlands Heritage squared off with Arthur Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.
