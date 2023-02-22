Jacksonville topped Chatham Glenwood 64-56 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

Jacksonville opened with a 11-8 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Crimsons registered a 23-18 advantage at half over the Titans.

Jacksonville moved to a 40-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crimsons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 28-24 in the fourth quarter.

