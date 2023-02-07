Jacksonville poked just enough holes in Springfield's defense to garner a taut, 58-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 10-7 lead over Springfield.

The Senators rallied in the second quarter by making it 21-20.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Jacksonville and Springfield locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Crimsons outscored the Senators 21-20 in the fourth quarter.

