Jacksonville overcomes Springfield in competitive affair 48-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Jacksonville wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 48-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

The Senators showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-5 advantage over the Crimsons as the first quarter ended.

Jacksonville's shooting darted to a 19-12 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

Springfield took the lead 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

The Crimsons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-10 advantage in the frame.

