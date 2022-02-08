Jacksonville overcomes Springfield in competitive affair 48-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, Jacksonville wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 48-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on February 1, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Decatur MacArthur on February 1 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap

The Senators showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-5 advantage over the Crimsons as the first quarter ended.

Jacksonville's shooting darted to a 19-12 lead over Springfield at the intermission.

Springfield took the lead 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

The Crimsons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-10 advantage in the frame.

