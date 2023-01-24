Jacksonville passes stress test against Decatur Eisenhower 56-43

Jacksonville pushed past Decatur Eisenhower for a 56-43 win on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.