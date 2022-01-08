Jacksonville Routt Catholic buries Hardin Calhoun under avalanche of points 68-30

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hardin Calhoun during a 68-30 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Rockets made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.
The Rockets' shooting struck to a 44-14 lead over the Warriors at the half.
The Rockets' authority showed as they carried a 60-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
