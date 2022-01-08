 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic buries Hardin Calhoun under avalanche of points 68-30

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Hardin Calhoun during a 68-30 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 30 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Concord Triopia in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Rockets made the first move by forging a 19-6 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting struck to a 44-14 lead over the Warriors at the half.

The Rockets' authority showed as they carried a 60-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Trevis Gipson rises from big shadows on the edge

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Trevis Gipson rises from big shadows on the edge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News