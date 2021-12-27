Jacksonville Routt Catholic buries Raymond Lincolnwood under avalanche of points 62-17

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Raymond Lincolnwood in a 62-17 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 17-4 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting breathed fire to a 36-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.
The Rockets' reign showed as they carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 21 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Bunker Hill in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.