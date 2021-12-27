Jacksonville Routt Catholic buries Raymond Lincolnwood under avalanche of points 62-17

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Raymond Lincolnwood in a 62-17 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 17-4 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting breathed fire to a 36-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

The Rockets' reign showed as they carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

