 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic buries Raymond Lincolnwood under avalanche of points 62-17

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Raymond Lincolnwood in a 62-17 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 17-4 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting breathed fire to a 36-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the half.

The Rockets' reign showed as they carried a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Bunker Hill in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News