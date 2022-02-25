 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic cancels check from Concord Triopia 51-38

  • 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic trucked Concord Triopia on the road to a 51-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Concord Triopia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic registered a 14-13 advantage at intermission over Concord Triopia.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted over Concord Triopia when the fourth quarter began 28-19.

Recently on February 19 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Pawnee in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn sews up Macomb 55-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Auburn wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-47 over Mac…

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News