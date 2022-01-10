Jacksonville Routt Catholic collects skin-tight win against Concord Triopia 45-37

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Jacksonville Routt Catholic nabbed it to nudge past Concord Triopia 45-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The start wasn't the problem for Concord Triopia, who began with a 10-4 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense jumped to a 19-14 lead over Concord Triopia at halftime.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's control showed as it carried a 30-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Concord Triopia faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Concord Triopia took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 30 at Concord Triopia High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.