Jacksonville Routt Catholic darts by Carrollton in easy victory 53-31

Jacksonville Routt Catholic scored early and often to roll over Carrollton 53-31 on January 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic moved in front of Carrollton 20-11 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Hawks fought to 29-22.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic steamrolled to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-5 stretch over the final quarter.