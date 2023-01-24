Jacksonville Routt Catholic drums Liberty with resounding beat 49-18

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Liberty during a 49-18 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic pulled in front of Liberty 17-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' shooting breathed fire in front for a 30-9 lead over the Eagles at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic pulled to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-4 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Liberty and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on March 4, 2022 at Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Griggsville-Perry. For a full recap, click here.

