Jacksonville Routt Catholic ends the party for Waverly South County 58-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic dumped Waverly South County 58-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging an 18-13 margin over Waverly South County after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a close 28-22 gap over the Vipers at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-4 edge.

In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Waterloo Gibault Catholic and Waverly South County took on New Berlin on December 2 at Waverly South County High School.

