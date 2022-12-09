Jacksonville Routt Catholic ends the party for Waverly South County 58-39

Jacksonville Routt Catholic dumped Waverly South County 58-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging an 18-13 margin over Waverly South County after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a close 28-22 gap over the Vipers at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-4 edge.