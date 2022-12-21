Jacksonville Routt Catholic escapes Virden North Mac in thin win 47-43

Jacksonville Routt Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Virden North Mac 47-43 on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt Catholic a 12-6 lead over Virden North Mac.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Panthers fought to 19-18.
Virden North Mac took the lead 35-30 to start the final quarter.
It took a 17-8 rally, but the Rockets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
