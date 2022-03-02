 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jacksonville Routt Catholic finally dismisses Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a spectacular multiple-overtime victory 37-34

  • 0

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Jacksonville Routt Catholic could topple Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 37-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 25, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran took on Raymond Lincolnwood on February 23 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran. For more, click here.

The Rockets' shooting moved to a 16-13 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rockets and the Knights locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus satisfied with staffing situation

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lexington knocks off Heyworth 66-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lexington's locker room after Friday's 66-57 win against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus satisfied with staffing situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News