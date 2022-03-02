Jacksonville Routt Catholic finally dismisses Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a spectacular multiple-overtime victory 37-34

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Jacksonville Routt Catholic could topple Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 37-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 25, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran took on Raymond Lincolnwood on February 23 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran. For more, click here.
The Rockets' shooting moved to a 16-13 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Rockets and the Knights locked in a 23-23 stalemate.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.