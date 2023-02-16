Jacksonville Routt Catholic derailed Beardstown's hopes after a 57-48 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Beardstown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers took a 25-22 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-31 lead over Beardstown.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

