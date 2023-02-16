Jacksonville Routt Catholic derailed Beardstown's hopes after a 57-48 verdict during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Beardstown showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Jacksonville Routt Catholic as the first quarter ended.
The Tigers took a 25-22 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-31 lead over Beardstown.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Beardstown faced off against Havana . For results, click here. Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Mt Sterling Brown County on Feb. 10 at Mt Sterling Brown County High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.