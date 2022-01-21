Jacksonville Routt Catholic overpowers Hardin Calhoun in thorough beating 64-43

Jacksonville Routt Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hardin Calhoun 64-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 22-4 lead over the Warriors.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's shooting roared to a 38-17 lead over Hardin Calhoun at halftime.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's dominance showed as it carried a 58-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 10, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Hardin Calhoun on January 8 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For more, click here.
