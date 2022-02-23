Jacksonville Routt Catholic sews up New Berlin 40-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic posted a tight 40-38 win over New Berlin on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The start wasn't the problem for New Berlin, who began with a 9-7 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
The Pretzels constructed a bold start that built a 19-11 gap on the Rockets heading into the locker room.
New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.
