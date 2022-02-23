Jacksonville Routt Catholic sews up New Berlin 40-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic posted a tight 40-38 win over New Berlin on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for New Berlin, who began with a 9-7 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Pretzels constructed a bold start that built a 19-11 gap on the Rockets heading into the locker room.

New Berlin enjoyed a 30-21 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.