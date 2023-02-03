No quarter was granted as Jacksonville Routt Catholic blunted Greenfield's plans 59-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

The start wasn't the problem for Greenfield, as it began with a 16-14 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 29-24 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic darted to a 44-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-9 advantage in the frame.

