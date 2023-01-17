Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts Griggsville-Perry's quest 50-37

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Jacksonville Routt Catholic still prevailed 50-37 against Griggsville-Perry in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Griggsville-Perry squared off with January 22, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 12, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Camp Point Central in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.