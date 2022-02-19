Jacksonville Routt Catholic turns out the lights on Pawnee 57-33

Jacksonville Routt Catholic dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-33 victory over Pawnee in Illinois boys basketball on February 19.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 57-33 advantage over Pawnee through the first quarter.
In recent action on February 11, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Mt Sterling Brown County and Pawnee took on Staunton on February 12 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
